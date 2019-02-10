Jet Airways Withdraws Flights To Aizawl From Guwahati, Delhi

The Saturday Jet Airways Aizawl-Guwahati flight was the last one to take off from Mizoram.

Jet Airways has withdrawn flights to Aizawl from Guwahati and Delhi. The Saturday Jet Airways Aizawl-Guwahati flight was the last one to take off from Lengpui Airport, about 32 km from Aizawl.

Only Air India is now running a flight service from the Lengpui Airport to Kolkata, officials said.

Mizoram government's principal consultant for Civil Aviation, Wing Commander Joe Lalhmingliana said passengers from the land locked north-eastern state will have a tough time due to withdrawal of flights to Guwahati and Delhi.

Mr Lalmingliana added that the Mizoram government has been in talks with some other airlines, including Indigo for starting flight service from Aizawl to Delhi and Guwahati.