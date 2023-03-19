Jet Airways CEO's Comparison Of Indian And Dubai Metro Stations Angers Internet

Mr Kapoor compared the infrastructure of India with Dubai

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jet Airways, Sanjiv Kapoor, took to Twitter on Saturday to express his disappointment with the aesthetics and architecture of Indian metro stations. In a tweet, Mr Kapoor compared the infrastructure of India with Dubai and called Indian metro stations ''artless concrete eyesores.'' The tweet has angered a lot of Twitter users who flooded the reply section to counter his statement.

Drawing a comparison, he wrote, ''Bangalore, Gurgaon, Kolkata... why are our overground/overhead metro stations such artless concrete eyesores? Take a look at Dubai (right) compared to Bangalore (left). And this Dubai station was probably built 10 years ago! " He also shared pictures of Dubai and Bengaluru metro stations to emphasise his point.

See the tweet here:

Bangalore, Gurgaon, Kolkata... why are our overground / overhead metro stations such artless concrete eyesores? Take a look at Dubai (right) compared to Bangalore (left). And this Dubai station was probably built 10 years ago! https://t.co/jSYueFwSWwpic.twitter.com/jAHSV6GF3S — Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) March 18, 2023

The tweet didn't go down well with a lot of Twitter users who criticised his statement.

''Typical response of those who don't appreciate their own country," one user reacted to his post, while another said, ''Transit doesn't have to be pretty. If you did more reading on urbanism and city planning youd never compliment Dubai ever again by the way. That city is a urban planning nightmare. Borderline offensive to logic the way it is set up.''

A third wrote, ''Only if you had seen the ancient architecture of India. The only difference between then and now is India then had enough resources. India now cannot spend money on aesthetics also if they cost very low.''

Many also shared several pictures of aesthetic and well-designed several metro stations across the country to prove their point.

Delhi Metro for you! pic.twitter.com/HA8z0g6AZZ — Rahul Kapoor (@okwithrk) March 18, 2023

The same station from some distance has this look (not the right part of pic), but yes, most of the stations are box shaped.



•Sri Sathya Sai Hospital Metro Station#Bangalorepic.twitter.com/SCWEUxtmk6 — Bangalore Metro Updates (@WF_Watcher) March 18, 2023

Bangalore metro has amazing artwork on the walls. They let artists paint the walls later on.



Case in point, church street metro: pic.twitter.com/41ojhy7JQx — Srijan R Shetty (@srijanshetty) March 19, 2023

However, there were also some users who agreed with his statement. A user wrote, ''Rightly pointed out. Our public infrastructure is not eco-friendly, not cost-friendly or beautiful, and many are not accessible as well. Not just metro station other public infrastructure as well. Nowadays private construction also totally messed up Aesthetics given least importance.''

Another commented, ''India's metro stations' lack of artistic appeal leaves much to be desired. With such a rich cultural heritage, it's a shame that the country's public spaces aren't more visually inspiring. Let's hope for a future where form and function can coexist.''

Notably, his tweet on the Bengaluru metro comes in the wake of the much-awaited inauguration of the Whitefield-KR Puram metro route (Purple line). The 13-kilometre stretch is expected to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 25.

Last month, the CEO shared his poor experience with Vodafone Idea, saying he decided to switch to another service after nine years because Vodafone has poor coverage in some parts of the country and inferior international roaming plans.