Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor Asks Vodafone To Stop Calling Him. Here's How They Responded

Vodafone executives kept calling Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jet Airways, Sanjiv Kapoor, on Sunday expressed his disappointment with Vodafone Idea over their "poor coverage" and repeated calls from the customer care department. Taking to Twitter, Mr Kapoor said that he decided to switch to another service after nine years because Vodafone has poor coverage in some parts of the country and inferior international roaming plans.

"Dear @ViCustomerCare: please stop calling me repeatedly trying to convince me not to switch carriers. I have told you why I am switching after 9 years: 1. Poor coverage in some parts of India, and 2. Inferior international roaming plans for some countries. That's all. Thanks," Mr Kapoor wrote on Twitter.

Dear @ViCustomerCare : please stop calling me repeatedly trying to convince me not to switch carriers. I have told you why I am switching after 9 years: 1. Poor coverage in some parts of India, and 2. Inferior international roaming plans for some countries. That's all. Thanks. — Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) February 12, 2023

However, when the Jet Airways CEO complained about the phone carrier's repeated calls and asked them to stop, they did the exact opposite. Responding to his tweet, Vodafone Idea told Mr Kapoor that they would get in touch with him to address his issue and made more calls.

In response, a miffed Mr Kapoor then tweeted, "Please DON'T get in touch with me. That is my entire point! I have received a dozen calls since yesterday. Stop the calls please, that's all!"

Please DON'T get in touch with me. That is my entire point! I have received a dozen calls since yesterday. Stop the calls pleas, that's all! — Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) February 12, 2023

But despite his request to stop the calls, Mr Kapoor claimed that he continued getting more calls from the customer care department. Calling it "unacceptable and absurd" he sought to know what will it take to stop these calls.

"Just got another call, asking if I am having any "problem" with my service. What will it take to stop these calls? Any senior Vi management on Twitter??? This is unacceptable and absurd," he wrote on Twitter.

Commenting on his post, when one Twitter user pointed out that Vodafone Idea has the best international roaming plans, Mr Kapoor responded, "They did. No long though".

Meanwhile, Mr Kapoor's tweets have caught the attention of Twitter users as they too shared similar issues with the phone carrier. "You are one lucky customer. At least they are calling you. My complaint is unresolved for last 2 weeks. All I get is messages that they would resolve in 24 hrs!!" wrote one user. "Good sir, I've ported VI services after 17 years, 2 year back, now enjoying other carrier services," commented another.