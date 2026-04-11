Bihar Boy, 5, Forced Into Unnatural Sex, Throat Slit By School Hostel Guard

The police have solved the horrific murder case of a five-year-old child at the hostel of a residential school in Bihar's Jehanabad earlier this week. A guard at the school's canteen has confessed to the crime, police said. He had allegedly sexually abused the boy and then slit his throat.

A sharp blade used in the murder has been recovered by the police, and the guard, Mukesh alias Sudama, 46, has been arrested. The hostel's operator, Tarun Kumar, had also been taken into custody earlier.

During the inquiry, it was found that Mukesh's wife had left him years ago. The children at the hostel used to taunt him by calling him 'impotent', and this frustrated him, said Superintendent of Police Aprajit Lohan.

The accused also had a dispute with the hostel operator and threatened to defame the hostel and force its closure, he added.

On Sunday night, Mukesh lured the victim to his room and sexually abused him. Fearing that he could scream and get him arrested, he slit his throat and dumped his body on the staircase of the hostel.

The boy's father received a call the next morning from Kumar and was informed that his son had been admitted to a private hospital. At the hospital, he found his son with his throat slit, his genitals severed, and cuts on the left side of his abdomen, the First Information Report (FIR) said.

He shifted his son to a multi-specialty hospital in Patna on the advice of the doctors, where he was declared dead.

The police registered a case of rape by a person in authority, gang rape, murder and under sections of Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO). Kumar was taken into custody. A teacher and two staff members were also detained but were allowed to go after questioning.

Several crucial leads were obtained during the investigation, based on which Mukesh was also taken into custody, said Lohan. When interrogated, he confessed to his crime and said he was drunk at that time, he added.

(With inputs from Mukesh Kumar)