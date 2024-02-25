Jeep Hits Bike, Then Both Collide With Speeding Truck In Bihar, 9 Dead

Senior officials of the district administration have reached the spot. (Representational)

At least nine people, including two women, were killed in a collision between a truck, a jeep and a motorcycle in Bihar's Kaimur district on Sunday evening, police said. The incident took place on GT Road near Devkali village in Mohania police station area.

Speaking to reporters, Mohania DSP Dilip Kumar said, "According to eyewitnesses, the accident took place when a jeep, carrying eight people, including two women, first hit a motorcycle while travelling in the same direction. It seems that the driver had lost control over the jeep, leading to the collision."

"Subsequently, both the jeep and the bike veered into the opposite lane, where a speeding truck collided with them, resulting in the deaths of all nine people, including the motorcyclist, at the spot. The truck driver fled after the accident," Kumar said.

The truck has been seized and further investigation is underway, he said, adding the identities of the victims are yet to be ascertained.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that no other persons have sustained injuries in the accident.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Chief Minister's Office, in a statement issued late on Sunday night, said, "The CM expressed his deep anguish at the horrific road accident near Mohania in Kaimur and offered his condolences to the bereaved families."

The CM directed senior officials of the district administration to provide all necessary medical support to the injured, the statement added.

Senior officials of the district administration have reached the spot.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)