18 Students From Maoist Hotbed In Chhattisgarh Clear JEE Main

18 students from Dantewada who qualified for JEE Advance are aggressively preparing to crack it.

In Chhattisgarh's Maoist hotbed Dantewada, 18 students have cleared Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2108 and are gearing up for JEE (Advanced)."It's our dream to get into IITs or NITs. We are very happy. We are preparing for Advanced and are determined to perform well," a student said.

Collector Saurabh Kumar said, "18 children cleared the examination of JEE Mains. It's a moment of great happiness for us. Efforts are that children sit for JEE Advanced with full preparations."



In the exam conducted in 2018, over 2.3 lakh students qualified for JEE Advanced 2018 exam including 50,000 girls.

The offline paper was conducted on April 8, while the online examination was conducted on April 15 and 16. The result of JEE (Main) exams was declared on April 30.

Bhogi Suraj Krishna from Andhra Pradesh topped the exam. Krishna, who wants to join IIT Bombay, told news agency ANI, " My parents have supported me a lot. I am determined to continue with this even in JEE Advanced. I will be taking online tests daily for the practice."



KVR Hemant Kumar Chodipilli, also from Andhra Pradesh, was placed second while the third rank was secured by Rajasthan's Parth Laturia.

JEE Advanced exam will be held on May 20.



The top six rank holders this year have all secured 350 marks, the next three rank holders have scored 345 marks and the tenth All India Rank holder has scored 341. In 2017, the All India Rank 1 Kalpit Veerwal had secured 360 out of 360 marks in the JEE Main exams.