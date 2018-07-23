JDU Lawmaker Demands Reduction In GST Rate On Haj Pilgrimage

Ms Perween said the current GST rate on Haj pilgrimage was high at 18 per cent (File)

A JD(U) member in the Rajya Sabha today demanded reduction in the GST rate on Haj pilgrimage.

Raising the issue during special mention, Kahkashan Perween said Haj was an important pilgrimage for Muslims and many people save money for years to undertake this journey.

Ms Perween said the current GST rate on Haj pilgrimage was high at 18 per cent and it should be reduced to ease the burden on the people.

BK Hari Prasad (Congress) expressed concern over the country signing certain agreements with the United States, saying these compromised the sovereignty of the country.

VK Maitreyan (AIADMK) sought speeding up of the doubling work on the railway line between Thanjavur and Villupuram section in Tiruchirapalli division of southern railway in Tamil Nadu.

JD(U) member Ram Nath Thakur said the work relating to the new railway line between Samastipur and Bhagwanpur should be expedited.