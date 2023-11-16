JD(S)'s 'Cash For Posting' Charge At Siddaramaiah's Son Over Viral Video

Yathindra Siddaramaiah is a former Congress MLA

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra Siddaramaiah found himself embroiled in a controversy on Thursday after a video, where he was seen issuing certain instructions on the phone, went viral on social media.

Hurling corruption charges against him, former chief minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy hit out at the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, alleging that the conversation was related to the "transfer (of government servants) business".

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy DK Shivakumar and others from the ruling party said the phone conversations were regarding development of four to five schools using the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds.

Siddaramaiah even said that he would retire from politics if even one instance is presented with proof that he had made money by transferring officials.

In the video, Yathindra, a former Congress MLA, is heard saying, "Hello Appa (Father), Vivekananda! To where? No I didn't give that. Give it (phone) to Mahadeva. I had given only five." Then he speaks to Mahadeva, "Mahadeva, why are you giving something...? Who has given that? Nothing but whatever 4-5 I have given, that alone should be done." According to HD Kumaraswamy, Yathindra spoke to R Mahadeva, a sub-registrar at Ganganagar in Bengaluru, R Mahadeva, who has been appointed as the Chief Minister's Officer on Special Duty.

Demanding an investigation into the whole episode, the JD(S) state president sought to know which list Yathindra was speaking about and who was Vivekananda in the conversation.

Directing his questions at Siddaramaiah, HD Kumaraswamy asked, "Why did you call him (son Yathindra) and which list is that?" Taking a dig at the Chief Minister, HD Kumaraswamy said, "What is his (Chief Minister's) role? Is it his job to call his son and ask him what to do?" The BJP too came down heavily on the Chief Minister and his son Yathindra.

"This shadow CM (Yathindra) is more powerful than CM! The ex-MLA Yathindra gave an order to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that he should do only what 'I have given him' and not more than that," the BJP posted on social media platform X.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is only occupying a nominal position and all power and administration belongs to his son Yathindra, the BJP alleged, remarking that the post of chief minister is "vacant in the state".

Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah clarified that the conversation was related to the school buildings being constructed with CSR funds. He claimed that Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa had given the list.

Talking about the video, the chief minister said he would retire from politics if it was shown that he had made money through transfers in his political career.

DK Shivakumar, also the Karnataka Congress chief, too said the conversation was related to school development with CSR funds.

Yathindra being the member of the Karnataka Development Programme and chairman of the Ashraya Samiti chairperson was talking about utilisation of CSR funds to provide benches and other furniture in the schools he had chosen, he said.

HD Kumaraswamy demanded that the list of schools that the Deputy Director of Public Instructions has provided be made public.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)