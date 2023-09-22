Watch: Jaya Bachchan's Hilarious Exchange With Jagdeep Dhankar

The historic bill cleared Rajya Sabha yesterday

Samajwadi Party leader Jaya Bachchan yesterday shared a light moment with Rajya Sabha Speaker Jagdeep Dhankar during the discussion over the Women's Quota Bill.

While speaking on the bill, Ms Bachchan quipped, "Sir, aapki kursi bahut mazedaar hai (your chair is very intresting)."

"Now, I know why you keep coming back and sitting here so long," she said. In this seven-star hotel, if there's anything that's good, that's your chair," she added.

Jaya Bachchan also thanked Mr Dhankar for giving an opportunity to some women MPs to chair the proceedings as the House discussed the historic bill.

Besides the current panel of vice-chairpersons, about 13 women MPs set along with Mr Dhankar to oversee the proceedings yesterday.

"The precedent should continue. This shouldn't be cosmetic, otherwise the women of this House will label you a plastic surgeon," she said

"I know your fire power," Mr Dhankar responded.

The historic bill cleared Rajya Sabha yesterday, scripting history after almost three decades of roadblocks.

Once implemented, the number of women members in the Lok Sabha will increase from the current 82 to 181. Besides, 33 percent seats will be reserved for women in the state assemblies also.

The bill had cleared the Lok Sabha on Wednesday with the support of 454 MPs. Only Two MPs voted against it.