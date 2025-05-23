Advertisement

Abhishek Bachchan Is "More Scared" Of Wife Aishwarya Rai Than Mother Jaya Bachchan, Reveals Shweta

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai married on April 20, 2007, in an intimate ceremony at the Bachchan residence

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Abhishek Bachchan Is "More Scared" Of Wife Aishwarya Rai Than Mother Jaya Bachchan, Reveals Shweta
The image was shared on Instagram.
New Delhi:

An old clip from Koffee With Karan featuring Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan is going viral on social media. The video shows Abhishek being asked a humorous question by Karan Johar during the rapid-fire round. 

Johar asked, "Who are you more scared of, your wife or your mother?" Abhishek replied, "My mother." To this, his sister Shweta interjected, "Wife." Abhishek then responded, "It's my rapid fire, be quiet." The moment has been widely shared and amused fans online.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai, often referred to as the 'Queen of Cannes,' made her appearance on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet this week. On Wednesday, she wore a white saree with gold detailing. For her second appearance, she opted for a black gown. Aishwarya, a longtime ambassador for L'Oreal Paris, has been a regular at Cannes for over two decades.

Abhishek Bachchan recently announced his next film, Raja Shivaji, directed by Riteish Deshmukh. The first look and release date were shared on May 21. 

The film features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, and Amole Gupte. 

Genelia Deshmukh, co-producing the project under Mumbai Film Company, is also part of the cast. The film is set to release on Maharashtra Day, May 1, 2026.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai married on April 20, 2007, in an intimate ceremony at the Bachchan residence, Prateeksha, in Juhu, Mumbai. The couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011.

Show full article

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com