Javed Akhtar Submits Statement In Defamation Case Against Kangana Ranaut

Javed Akhtar's defamation complaint against Kangana Ranaut will be heard by the court on Dec 19

Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar today recorded his statement through his lawyer before a metropolitan court in Mumbai in connection with the complaint of defamation filed by him against actor Kangana Ranaut.

Javed Akhtar had last month filed a criminal complaint against Kangana Ranaut before the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate, for allegedly making defamatory and baseless comments against him in television interviews. He had sought action against the actor under relevant sections of the law.

As part of the process, the veteran poet-lyricist recorded his statement through his lawyer before the magistrate for verification of the complaint.

The court is slated to hear the matter on December 19.

The complaint said that Kangana Ranaut had made baseless comments against Javed Akhtar, which caused damage to his reputation.

It added that Ms Ranaut dragged Mr Akhtar's name while referring to a "coterie" existing in Bollywood following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June this year.

She had also claimed that Javed Akhtar had threatened her to not speak about her alleged relationship with actor Hrithik Roshan, it said.

All these statements made by Kangana Ranaut have garnered views in lakhs and thus tarnished Javed Akhtar's reputation, the complaint said.



