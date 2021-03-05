'Received My First Shot Of COVID-19 Vaccine Today': Prakash Javadekar

"I appeal to all citizens to get vaccinated as and when they become eligible," Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Friday received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital.

"Received my first shot of COVID-19 vaccine today at Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune. The vaccination process is easy and made in India vaccine are fully safe. I appeal to all citizens to get vaccinated as and when they become eligible vaccination is the protection shield" Mr Javadekar tweeted.

India commenced its second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus from March 1.

The country has registered a cumulative figure of more than 1.8 crore (1,80,05,503) COVID-19 vaccination doses, as per the provisional report till 7 am on Friday.

These include 68,53,083 Health Care Workers or HCWs (first dose), 31,41,371 HCWs (second dose), 60,90,931 Frontline Workers or FLWs (first dose) and 67,297 FLWs (second Dose), 2,35,901 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (first Dose) and 16,16,920 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years.

Nearly 14 lakh (13,88,170) vaccine doses were given on Thursday, Day 48 of the vaccination drive, the ministry informed.