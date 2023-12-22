'January 22, 2024 As Important As August 15': Ram Temple Trust Chief

Champat Rai said the Ram Temple has become an "instrument to unite India" (File)

Ahead of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple's consecration ceremony next month, General Secretary of the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, Champat Rai, today compared the day of January 22 next year with India's Independence Day - August 15.

"January 22, 2024, is as important as August 15, 1947. It is equally important as getting Kargil back, and as much as the detention of a lakh soldiers was important in 1971," Champat Rai said.

There is a feeling of satisfaction among the people of Ayodhya over the construction of the temple which has become an 'instrument to unite India', he said.

"There is a feeling of satisfaction. The people of Ayodhya, small princely states of the neighbourhood, priests, teachers and all the saints from all over India after 1983, started getting associated with it. The subject which was limited only to Ayodhya has become the subject of the respect of the entire country," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the temple on January 22. Preparations are underway in full swing for the event, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

Apart from political and religious leaders, actors, including Amitabh Bachchan, have been invited to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the temple.

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the temple at noon on January 22. The trust has also invited 4,000 saints to the ceremony.

Vedic rituals at the consecration ceremony will begin on January 16, a week before the main event.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the rituals of the consecration ceremony on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will celebrate Amrit Mahautsav.

A 1,008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being set up in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town for the ceremony.

According to the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people.

Local authorities are gearing up for an anticipated surge in visitors around the ceremony and are in the process of implementing enhanced security measures and making logistical arrangements to ensure a smooth experience for all.