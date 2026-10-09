Delhi Braces For CJP Protest: Metro Curbs, Trains Cancelled, 23,000 Cops

Delhi is bracing for a series of restrictions ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Police have denied permission for the demonstration, while restrictions on metro services and the cancellation of several trains are expected to affect commuters across the Capital. Delhi will also see unprecedented security blanket with over 23,000 personnel on duty.

Permission Denied

The Delhi Police said permission for the protest had been rejected because the mandatory 10-day advance intimation had not been received. Officials also cited alleged violations of guidelines during the previous protest and said the decision was taken in the interest of public safety.

Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) is in force in parts of central Delhi. The police have warned that any violation of the restrictions will invite legal action.

The measures come amid concerns over the possible movement of protesters towards sensitive locations in central Delhi, including areas around Jantar Mantar and the New Delhi district.

57 Metro Stations Shut

Restrictions have been announced at 57 metro stations in view of the proposed demonstrations and the possibility of crowds moving towards sensitive areas on October 10.

According to the advisory, entry and exit gates at the affected stations will be closed from 9 pm on Friday, October 9.

Metro trains passing through the affected stations may also run at reduced frequencies.

Among the major stations affected are Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Patel Chowk, Janpath, Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, ITO, Delhi Gate, Khan Market, Lok Kalyan Marg, Udyog Bhawan, Kashmere Gate, Hauz Khas, INA and Lajpat Nagar.

The restrictions could disrupt travel across several parts of the city, including key interchange stations and routes used by daily commuters. Passengers have been advised to check the latest service updates before starting their journeys.

Several Trains Cancelled

Rail services have also been affected ahead of the protest. Several trains scheduled to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations have been cancelled.

The cancellations apply to trains scheduled to arrive between 4 am and 2 pm on Saturday. The trains concerned have been cancelled at their originating stations.

Passengers have been advised to verify their train status and obtain updated information before leaving for railway stations.

Security Blanket

Photo Credit: NDTV Photo

According to sources, a total of 23,000 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel are being deployed in the national capital. The Union Home Ministry approved the deployment of 221 CAPF companies between October 8 and 12, apart from the additional 110 CAPF companies provided to the Delhi Police. These include 85 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) companies, 10 Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), seven Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), seven Rapid Action Force (RAF), and one Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) company.

A multi-layered barricading will also be in place, they said, adding that monitoring will be from the control room through CCTV cameras. Officials said that Face Recognition System cameras will be installed across the national capital.

All the neighbouring states, including Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, have been asked to remain alert during the protests.

