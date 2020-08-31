Jannayak Janta Party Appoints Founder Ajay Singh Chautala As President

Ajay Singh Chautala said he will work to strengthen the party

Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) founder and former MP Ajay Singh Chautala was on Monday chosen as the National President of the party.

The decision was taken at the national executive meeting of the party held in Panchkula.

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, who is the son of Ajay Chautala, extended him his best wishes.

"Founder of party and former MP Ajay Singh Chautala has been made national president of Jannanayak Janta Party at the party's national executive held in Panchkula. I extended him best wishes on behalf of the organisation and party workers," Dushyant Chautala said in a tweet.

Ajay Singh Chautala thanked his party workers and said in a tweet that he will take them along in the responsibility given to him and work to strengthen the party.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)