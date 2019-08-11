BSP, Dushyant Chautala's Party Tie Up For Upcoming Haryana Elections

Jannayak Janata Party, BSP ink pact to contest Haryana polls (Representational image)

The Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Haryana in alliance, JJP leader Dushyant Chautala announced this morning.

"After several meetings of top leaders of both parties, it was decided that JJP and BSP will contest next Haryana Assembly elections in alliance," Mr Chautala said at a press conference along with BSP general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra.

With Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) chief Om Prakash Chautala being in jail in connection with the teacher recruitment scam, his son Ajay Chautala had broken away from the INLD and formed Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) ahead of general elections this year.

The JJP had contested Lok Sabha elections in an alliance with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) while the BSP had formed an alliance with INLD.

Mr Chautala, son of Ajay Chautala, had contested Lok Sabha polls from Hisar but had lost to BJP's bureaucrat-turned-politician Brijendra Singh.

