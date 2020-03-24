'Let's Respect Sentiment Of This Mother, Stay At Home': PM Tweets Video

PM Modi tweeted a video of an old woman this morning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning tweeted a video of a homeless woman with an appeal to people across country as India battles novel coronavirus or COVID-19. "Let's respect the sentiments of this mother and stay at home. She is giving us this message," PM Modi wrote in Hindi.

In the 11-second clip that he shared, a homeless woman can be seen near a makeshift house, clanging a steel plate. This was on the day when millions across the country observed PM Modi's call to observe a 14-hour home quarantine, dubbed as "Janata (public) Curfew".

आइए इस मां की भावना का आदर करें और घर में रहें। वो हमें यही संदेश दे रही है। https://t.co/z555vu2qvz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2020

In a televised address on Thursday, PM Modi had said: "There is no cure for this (coronavirus), so we need to remain healthy. We need to avoid crowds and stay home. Social distancing is critical. If you think you can roam around as usual and feel you will not be at risk, this is incorrect; you are endangering yourself and your family."

He had also asked citizens to stand at their doors, windows and balconies at 5 pm and clap, clang utensils or ring bells in a show of support to those providing essential services while the entire country is on a self-quarantine mode.