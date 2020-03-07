Jan Aushadi Day An Opportunity To Connect With Beneficiaries: PM Modi

Over 1 crore families are being benefitted under the scheme every month, PM Modi said.

"Jan Aushadhi Day is not just a day to celebrate a scheme, but also to connect with millions of Indians and millions of families who have benefited from it," said Prime Minister while interacting with beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadi Pariyojana.

He said 6,200 Jan Aushadhi Kendras are operational across the country, in which 900 types of medicines and 154 surgical instruments are available.

Highlighting that the government is working on 4 areas under the scheme, he said, "What to do to save every Indian from getting sick? Even if someone becomes ill, how can one get affordable treatment, to provide a sufficient amount of staff and doctors in hospitals, understand challenges and find its solution."

He said over 1 crore families are being benefitted under the scheme every month as they are getting cheap medicines from Aushadi Kendras.