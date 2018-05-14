Terror Alert In Jammu's Kathua Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit This Week The suspected terrorists are believed to be part of the group that has infiltrated from Pakistan into the state

Share EMAIL PRINT The Army is conducting aerial surveillance, additional check points have been set up in the area. Jammu and Kashmir: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir on May 19, Kathua has been put on high alert after movement of suspected terrorists was detected along the International Border, a senior police officer said today.



According to the officials, the security forces will keep a strict vigil and continue search operations over the next three to four days. We are not sure whether they have managed to cross over to this side or have returned,a Border Security Force (BSF) officer said.



"The BSF troops saw movement of (five) suspicious persons carrying bags little away from the border fence in Kathua district's Tarnah Allah area. Based on that, a high alert was sounded and searches are being conducted," Kathua Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sridhar Patel told news agency Press Trust of India.



They are believed to be part of the group that has infiltrated from Pakistan into this side in Tarnah Allah between the Londi and Bobbiyan Border Out Posts (BoPs), according to reports.



No breach in the border fencing has been detected so far. The Army is conducting aerial surveillance, additional check points have been set up and the highway is being monitored, he added.



The security installations along the highways in Kathua, Samba and Jammu districts have also been put on alert.



Inspector General of Police of Jammu SD Singh Jamwal said that an alert has been sounded in the area since midnight after suspicious movement.



According to a senior BSF official, suspicious movement of at least four to five people, suspected to be terrorists, was noticed along a stream between Londi and Bobbiyan in Tarnah Allah area of Hira Nagar sector shortly after midnight last night.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)







Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir on May 19, Kathua has been put on high alert after movement of suspected terrorists was detected along the International Border, a senior police officer said today.According to the officials, the security forces will keep a strict vigil and continue search operations over the next three to four days. We are not sure whether they have managed to cross over to this side or have returned,a Border Security Force (BSF) officer said."The BSF troops saw movement of (five) suspicious persons carrying bags little away from the border fence in Kathua district's Tarnah Allah area. Based on that, a high alert was sounded and searches are being conducted," Kathua Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sridhar Patel told news agency Press Trust of India.They are believed to be part of the group that has infiltrated from Pakistan into this side in Tarnah Allah between the Londi and Bobbiyan Border Out Posts (BoPs), according to reports.No breach in the border fencing has been detected so far. The Army is conducting aerial surveillance, additional check points have been set up and the highway is being monitored, he added.The security installations along the highways in Kathua, Samba and Jammu districts have also been put on alert.Inspector General of Police of Jammu SD Singh Jamwal said that an alert has been sounded in the area since midnight after suspicious movement. According to a senior BSF official, suspicious movement of at least four to five people, suspected to be terrorists, was noticed along a stream between Londi and Bobbiyan in Tarnah Allah area of Hira Nagar sector shortly after midnight last night. For the latest Election Results & Live Updates from Karnataka log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter