BJP, Congress-National Conference In Tight Race In J&K Election

J&K Assembly Election Results LIVE: This is the first state election in J&K since 2014 (File).

Counting for the 2024 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election - the first since Article 370 was scrapped and the first since the 2014 poll - began 8 am. The race to control the former state's 90 Assembly seats is predicted to be a close one, with exit polls handing the Congress-National Conference alliance a slight edge.

In very early leads (counting of postal ballots), the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is contesting independently, and the Congress-NC are neck-and-neck with seven seats each. The People's Democratic Party of former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti is leading in one seat.

Amid the excitement of a first Assembly election in 10 years, the BJP and the Congress alliance have both already claimed victory.