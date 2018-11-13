Kargil Coldest In J&K At Minus 6.5 Degrees Minimum Temperature

Leh in Ladakh region was at minus 5, while it was minus 4 in Gulmarg, 3.2 in Srinagar and 12.6 degrees Celsius in Jammu and Pahalgam was at 1.1 degrees Celsius.

All India | | Updated: November 13, 2018 13:12 IST
Kargil town was the coldest in Jammu and Kashmir, as the Met forecast light snowfall (Representational)

Srinagar: 

With a minimum temperature recorded at minus 6.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, Kargil town was the coldest in Jammu and Kashmir, as the Met forecast light snowfall on the higher reaches.

"Snow in the higher reaches and light rain in the next 24 hours is likely (till Wednesday)," the Met official said.

Jammu and Kashmir's Katra recorded 11.6, Batote 5.1, Bannihal 3.7 and Bhaderwah 3.6 as the minimum temperatures.

The maximum temperatures recorded in Srinagar and Jammu were 13.1 and 21.6 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Monday.

