Two Terrorists, 1 Civilian Killed In Jammu And Kashmir's Pulwama The civilian was killed when security forces were trying to chase away a stone pelting mob.

Two armymen also suffered bullet injuries in the encounter that took place in Pulwama Srinagar: Two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, including Sameer Ahmed Bhat alias 'Sameer Tiger', were Monday gunned down in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said. Sameer was a top commander in the terror group. One civilian was also killed in the encounter.



Two armymen also suffered bullet injuries in the encounter that took place in Pulwama's Drabgam area, police officials said.



Acting on an intelligence tip-off that terrorists were holed up inside a house, a joint team of personnel from the army, special task force of the state police and CRPF cordoned off the area.



As the search operation closed in on the house, security personnel received a barrage of bullets in which two armymen were injured, officials said.



The civilian was killed when security forces were trying to chase away a stone pelting mob, the officials said.



Civilians wanted to throng the encounter site so that terrorists could run away, an official said.



Around noon, security personnel, who were fighting stone pelting from the civilians, fired at heavily at the house, thereby creating an explosion, officials said.



About an hour later, the first terrorist, identified as Aaquib Mushtaq, was killed. He was a local resident belonging to Rajpora area of Pulwama.



Around 2.15 pm, Sameer Tiger, who is alleged to have carried several political and civilian killings in the Pulwama area, was gunned down, the officials added.



Sameer Tiger had been involved in terrorism since April 2016.



