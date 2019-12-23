Pak Army Helping Terrorists Infiltrate, Says J&K Top Cop

"Pakistan Army is making a lot of attempts to send terrorists to India," Dilbag Singh said.

The Pakistan Army is making all efforts to help terrorists infiltrate Jammu and Kashmir under the cover of ceasefire violations, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said on Monday.

He said that the situation at the Line of Control (LoC) is completely under control and security forces are effectively thwarting the infiltration bids.

"The Pakistan Army is making a lot of attempts to send terrorists towards this side and they also resort to ceasefire violations," Mr Singh told reporters at an event.

"They bring terrorists to launch pads and resort to ceasefire violation, causing loss to civilians and troops", he said.

On a question about the operation in Kashmir Valley, Mr Singh said that two successful operations were carried out in Kashmir on Sunday.

In Tral area, one JeM terrorist was arrested. In Sopore, a module of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) was busted.