48 Soldiers Killed In Action In J&K In 32 Months. Timeline Of Major Attacks

Four Indian Army soldiers, including an officer, have been killed in action in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Monday, taking the total number of Army personnel killed in the past 32 months to 48 in the Jammu region.

According to officials, the encounter broke out when a joint operation by the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched in the Desa area of Doda based on specific information about the presence of terrorists.

"Contact with terrorists was established at about 9 pm in which heavy firefight ensued," Army's 16 Corps posted on X on Monday night.

Timeline Of Major Attacks In Recent Past

July 16, 2024: Four Army soldiers were killed in action in Doda.

July 8, 2024: Five Army personnel were killed in action and five others injured after terrorists attacked a military convoy in Kathua district.

June 11-12, 2024: Six soldiers injured in twin attacks.

June 9, 2024: Nine people were killed and 33 injured after a bus full of pilgrims, attacked by terrorists, plunged into a gorge in Reasi.

May 4, 2024: One soldier of the Indian Air Force was killed in action and five others were injured when two vehicles, including one of the IAF, came under heavy terrorist fire in Poonch district.

December 21, 2023: Four soldiers killed in action.

November 2023: Five soldiers, including two captains, were killed in action.

April-May 2023: 10 soldiers martyred in twin attacks.

May 2022: Four persons were killed after a pilgrim bus was attacked in Katra.

December 2021: Four soldiers were killed in action.

PM Modi Reviews J&K Security

Amid rising terror incidents, Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month chaired a review meeting to assess the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

He spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and was given a full overview of the security-related situation of the Union Territory and the counter-terrorism operations being undertaken by the armed forces.

He also spoke to Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and was briefed on the efforts being undertaken by the local administration.

Sources told NDTV that the Prime Minister has asked the authorities to deploy the full spectrum of the armed forces' counter-terror capabilities.