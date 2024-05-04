4 Air Force Personnel Injured As Terrorists Attack Vehicles In J&K's Poonch

At least a dozen bullet holes were seen on the windscreen of the vehicle that came under fire

Four soldiers of the Indian Airforce were injured when two vehicles in their convoy came under heavy terrorist fire in the Surankote area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, sources said.

Reinforcement was rushed to the area and counter-terror operations are underway.

This is the first major attack on the armed forces this year in the region which witnessed a series of terror attacks on the army last year. Visuals from after the attack showed at least a dozen bullet holes on the windscreen of the vehicle that came under fire.

"An Indian Air Force vehicles' convoy was attacked by terrorists in the Poonch district of J&K. The local Rashtriya Rifles unit has started cordon and search operations in the area. The vehicles have been secured inside the air base in the general area near Shahsitar. Military personnel have suffered injuries," sources in the security forces said.

No damage or any casualty has been reported so far in the attack. The injured soldiers have been shifted to a hospital for treatment.

More details are awaited.