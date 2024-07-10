Cops Avert Major Attack After Terrorists Fire On Police Post In J&K's Udhampur

The security forces have launched a massive hunt to track down and kill the terrorists (Representational)

The Sang police post in Udhampur's Basantgarh came under terrorist fire this evening, two days after a deadly ambush killed five soldiers in the area on Tuesday. However, the alert police officers promptly retaliated and forced the terrorists to flee, averting a major tragedy.

Three heavily armed terrorists were involved in the attack, sources told NDTV.

Basantgrah borders the Kathua district where an army convoy was ambushed on Monday. Five soldiers were killed and five others were injured in the attack, following which a massive combing operation was launched in the area by the army and the police amid heavy rain in the dense forests.

The operation, launched from Kathua, Udhampur, and Bhaderwah, led to the detention of 50 people, who are being questioned in connection with the ambush, officials said, reported news agency PTI.

A massive hunt has been launched to track down and kill the terrorists believed to be hiding in the forests, they said.

More forces were deployed in the dense forests of Udhampur, Samba, Rajouri, and Poonch districts, with fresh searches in several areas this morning.

On April 28, a village Defense guard Mohammad Sharief was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Basantgrah.

More details are awaited.