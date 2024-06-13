PM Modi Holds Meet On J&K Security As Terror Attacks Rise

Prime Minister was given a full overview of the security-related situation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a review meeting to assess the situation in Jammu and Kashmir after four encounters between security forces and terrorists took place in the last four days.

Prime Minister Modi spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. The Prime Minister was given a full overview of the security-related situation of the Union Territory and the counter-terrorism operations being undertaken by the armed forces.

Sources told NDTV that the Prime Minister has asked the authorities to deploy the full spectrum of the armed forces' counter-terror capabilities.

The Prime Minister spoke to Mr Shah and discussed the deployment of security forces and counter-terror operations. Prime Minister also spoke to Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and took stock of the situation in Union Territory. He was briefed on the efforts being undertaken by local administration.

Yesterday, a fresh encounter broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, leaving a soldier injured. It was the second attack in Doda and the fourth in the Union Territory in the last 96 hours or four days. On June 9, terrorists launched an attack on pilgrims in a bus in the Reasi district, leaving nine people dead.

A day before yesterday an encounter broke out between a security force and terrorists in the Kathua region, south

One group comprising three to four terrorists were present in the higher reaches of Doda, a senior police officer had said this morning, adding a search operation was on to neutralise them on the challenging terrain.

Five soldiers of the Rashtriya Rifles and a special police officer (SPO) were injured on Tuesday night when the terrorists attacked a joint checkpost in the upper reaches of Chattergalla on the Bhaderwah-Pathankot road in the hilly district.

Reinforcements have been rushed to the area to strengthen the cordon. This was the second terror-related incident in Doda in the last 24 hours and the fourth in three days in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, five Rashtriya Rifles personnel and a Special Police Officer were injured in a terrorist attack in Chattargalla Pass.

In another incident late on Tuesday, a suspected Pakistani terrorist was killed by security forces in Kathua district. The overnight encounter ended after a second terrorist was also gunned down on Wednesday. A CRPF soldier was killed in action