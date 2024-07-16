4 Soldiers Killed In Action In Encounter With Terrorists In J&K's Doda

This was the second major encounter in the Jammu region (File photo)

Four Indian Army soldiers, including an officer, have been killed in action during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Monday.

A Jammu and Kashmir police personnel is also said to have been injured when the encounter broke out in the Desa area of the Doda district on Monday night.

A joint operation by the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched based on specific information about the presence of terrorists.

"Contact with terrorists was established at about 9 pm in which heavy firefight ensued. Initial reports suggest injuries to our bravehearts," the Army had posted on X on Monday night.

At least five soldiers were critically injured in the encounter, officials had said.

Second Major Attack In Jammu Region

This was the second major encounter in the Jammu region after five soldiers were killed in action in Kathua last week. The attack, in which five soldiers were also injured, was a coordinated strike on two trucks carrying at least 12 troops.

The terrorists targeted the trucks, which were around 500 metres apart, with grenades and, in worrying signs, used armor-piercing bullets (those tipped with hardened steel) and an M4 assault rifle.

Terrorist attacks, which started in Poonch and Rajouri districts, have now spread across Jammu, the region that was free from terrorism till a few years ago.

Over the last 32 months, more than 40 soldiers have been killed in action in the Jammu region.

There are reports over 60 foreign terrorists - trained in jungle warfare - may be operating in the Jammu region alone, even as the shadow of fear has spread across all 10 districts of the province.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked the Army to deploy the full spectrum of its anti-terrorist capabilities to eliminate terrorism in the Jammu region.