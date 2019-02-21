Soldier Injured During Encounter At Jammu And Kashmir's Pulwama Dies

The Army paid tributes to Naik Kumar at a ceremony (Representational)

A soldier, who was injured during an encounter last week at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, died of his injuries, a defence official said on Wednesday.

Naik Sandeep Kumar, who was injured in an anti-militancy operation on February 12 in Pulwama, died at 92 Base Hospital here on Tuesday, the official said.

The Army paid tributes to Naik Kumar at a ceremony at Badamibagh on Wednesday.

The body of the soldier was then sent to his native place in Haryana's Faridabad, where his final rites will be performed, the official said.