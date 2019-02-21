Soldier Injured During Encounter At Jammu And Kashmir's Pulwama Dies

Naik Sandeep Kumar, who was injured in an anti-militancy operation on February 12 in Pulwama, died at 92 Base Hospital

All India | | Updated: February 21, 2019 00:30 IST
The Army paid tributes to Naik Kumar at a ceremony (Representational)


Srinagar: 

A soldier, who was injured during an encounter last week at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, died of his injuries, a defence official said on Wednesday.

Naik Sandeep Kumar, who was injured in an anti-militancy operation on February 12 in Pulwama, died at 92 Base Hospital here on Tuesday, the official said.

The Army paid tributes to Naik Kumar at a ceremony at Badamibagh on Wednesday.

The body of the soldier was then sent to his native place in Haryana's Faridabad, where his final rites will be performed, the official said.

PulwamaJammu and Kashmir

