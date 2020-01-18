SMS, Voice Calls Restored On Prepaid Mobiles In Jammu and Kashmir

Severe restrictions were imposed in Jammu and Kashmir in August last year.

Voice calls and SMS have been restored for prepaid mobile connections in Jammu and Kashmir, officials of the union territory said on Saturday, in the latest measure to relax some of the severe restrictions enforced last August.

2G internet services will also be restored with some restrictions on postpaid SIM cards in Bandipora and Kupwara districts of Kashmir and 10 other districts of Jammu, senior officer Rohit Kansal said at a news conference.

To give mobile internet connectivity on such SIM cards, the telecom service providers will have to verify the credentials of the subscribers, he said.

Internet service providers have also been asked to provide fixed line internet connectivity in all the 10 districts of Jammu region and two districts, Kupwara and Bandipora, in North Kashmir, Mr Kansal said.

The centre had enforced a strict communications blackout in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 last year, when it scrapped the erstwhile state's special status under Section 370 of the Constitution and bifurcated it into two union territories. The extended blackout has been criticised by many in India and abroad, including the United Nations and the US government.

This week, broadband internet was partially restored for institutions in Kashmir Valley after more than five months of blackout. Social networking sites, however, will remain under complete restriction, the government order said.

The decision to restore connectivity came after the Supreme Court, in response to a petition last week, ordered a review of all the restrictive orders that are still in place. This, the court said, should be done within a week. "Suspension of free movement, Internet and basic freedoms cannot be an arbitrary exercise of power," the court said.

But the Jammu and Kashmir government has been accused of trying to circumvent the verdict and retain many of the restrictions in the valley such as a complete ban on social media.