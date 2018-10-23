Order For Urdu Gita, Ramayana In Schools Withdrawn In Jammu And Kashmir

Decision to buy copies of the Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana was made public on Monday (Representational)

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday withdrew an order asking educational institutions to purchase copies of the Bhagavad Gita and Ramayana for their libraries.

An order issued by the state Chief Secretary in Srinagar said, "Circular issued by the Education Department regarding the introduction of some religious books stands withdrawn."

The decision to buy copies of the Bhagavad Gita and Ramayana was made public on Monday through an order issued by the Education Department.

The order led to widespread criticism.

Criticising the order, former chief minister, Omar Abdullah tweeted on Monday: "Why just the Gita and Ramayana? If religious texts are to be placed in schools, colleges and government libraries (and I'm not convinced that they need/should be) then why is it being done selectively? Why are other religions being ignored?"