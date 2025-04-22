"Instead Of Hollow Claims...": Congress' Message To Centre After J&K Attack

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi lamented the "cowardly" terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday afternoon, and demanded the centre take accountability instead of making "hollow claims" about restoring normalcy by ridding the former state of terrorism.

Mr Gandhi said reports of the attack on tourists were extremely heartbreaking.

"... instead of making hollow claims on the situation being normal in J&K, the government should now take accountability and take concrete steps, so such barbaric incidents do not happen in the future, and innocent Indians do not lose their lives like this," he said.

जम्मू-कश्मीर के पहलगाम में हुए कायराना आतंकी हमले में पर्यटकों के मारे जाने और कई लोगों के घायल होने की ख़बर बेहद निंदनीय और दिल दहलाने वाली है।



मैं शोकाकुल परिवारों के प्रति गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं और घायलों के जल्द स्वस्थ होने की आशा करता हूं।



आतंक के खिलाफ पूरा देश… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 22, 2025

Mr Gandhi's party boss, Mallikarjun Kharge, and his sister and senior leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have also responded, calling the attack a "blot on humanity" and urging the ruling BJP to take decisive action against the terrorists.

I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. The entire nation is united in fighting the scourge of cross-border terrorism.



These dastardly targeted attacks are a blot on humanity. News reports indicate that precious lives… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) April 22, 2025

And, in her post, Ms Gandhi Vadra called the practice of targeting civilians is "a crime against humanity (and) is completely unacceptable". The whole country stands united against terrorism and strongly condemns it," she wrote in Hindi.

जम्मू-कश्मीर के पहलगाम में पर्यटकों पर कायराना आतंकी हमला अत्यंत निंदनीय एवं शर्मनाक कृत्य है। निहत्थे-निर्दोष आम नागरिकों को निशाना बनाना मानवता के खिलाफ अपराध है। यह पूरी तरह अस्वीकार्य है। पूरा देश आतंकवाद के खिलाफ एकजुट है और कड़े स्वर में इसकी निंदा करता है।



खबरों के… — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 22, 2025

The Congress has demanded action from the BJP, which had earlier said it would wipe out terrorism in J&K. Last month Home Minister Amit Shah, speaking in Parliament last month, had spoken about how the Narendra Modi government had brought peace to the Kashmir Valley.

Mr Shah said that after the administration scrapped Article 370 (which gave J&K special status), peace had been restored and deaths due to terror-related incidents dropped 70 per cent.

Terror In 'Mini Switzerland'

Emotions have run high after the attack - of which videos emerged showing women, with blood splattered across their face, pleading after their husbands were shot dead in front of them.

The disturbing visuals include a video of a woman standing next to a badly injured man, crying, "Please save my husband. For god's sake, save him." Elsewhere other appeals are heard.

The attack - the first big terror incident in J&K this year, and potentially the worst since 40 soldiers were slaughtered in Pulwama district in February 2019 - took place in what was, in the seconds before deadly gunfire rang out, a beautiful green valley bathed in a warm summer sun.

At 3 pm all that changed. Terrorists reportedly swarmed down the hills and began firing.

'Evil Will Never Succeed': PM

In strongly worded statements, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have condemned the attacks. Mr Modi, who is on a State visit to Saudi Arabia, spoke to Mr Shah and directed him to personally visit the attack site.

"Those behind this heinous act will not be spared... their evil agenda will never succeed," the PM said on X. "Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakeable and it will get even stronger."

J&K Chief Minister Abdullah - who led his National Conference to a big win in last year's election, the first Assembly poll following the centre's scrapping of special status (i.e., as under Article 370) in 2019 - was more forceful, calling it "an abomination".

"The perpetrators of this attack are animals, inhuman, and unworthy of contempt. No words of condemnation are enough. I send my sympathies to the families of the deceased," he said.

Renewal Of Attacks On Civilians?

Today's horrific attack has been flagged as a possible return to the spate of civilian killings that rocked J&K last year. One of the deadliest of those attacks was in October, when six construction workers and a doctor were killed after terrorists opened fire at a labour camp in Ganderbal district.

The week before, the body of a labourer from Bihar was found in Shopian district.

The attacks prompted the rolling out a new security matrix to counter the targeting of civilians. The new grid, the government had said, will ensure a 'surprise' element essential for any counter-terror op.

