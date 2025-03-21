"'Zero Tolerance' Policy": Amit Shah Praises Efforts To Tackle Terrorism In J&K

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday reiterated Modi government's zero tolerance policy towards terrorism and lambasted previous dispensations for being 'soft on terror'.

Amit Shah, while replying to the debate on the working of Ministry of Home Affairs in the House, listed out some path-breaking decisions of Modi government including abrogation of Article 370 and how it brought lasting peace in the valley.

Home Minister, speaking in Rajya Sabha, said that after the removal of Article 370, the involvement of locals with terrorists has completed ended, marking the restoration of peace in the entire region.

He further said that the glorification of terrorists, which was often seen during UPA rule, has come to an end during the NDA's decade-long rule. He also noted a 70 percent reduction in deaths due to terror-related incidents.

Comparing figures, he said that between 2004 and 2014, the region saw 7,217 terror incidents, whereas between 2014 and 2024, this number dropped to 2,242.

The Home Minister expressed deep respect for the sacrifices made by police personnel and also took the opportunity to highlight their achievements in strengthening the nation's security and governance.

"I want to pay tribute to all the police personnel who have sacrificed their lives for the safety and security of the people. Thanks to their immense sacrifice, India is now poised to play an important role in global affairs, a position we've been working toward for over 76 years. My heartfelt gratitude goes to the families of these brave officers for their unwavering service," he said.

Highlighting the legacy issues faced by the country before PM Modi's tenure, Amit Shah pointed out that problems such as terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, Left Wing Extremism, and Northeast insurgencies had hindered India's progress.

"These issues were holding back India's potential for peace and development. But under PM Modi, we have eradicated these obstacles," Amit Shah asserted.

Speaking on Jammu and Kashmir, Amit Shah emphasised the drastic shift in approach since the Modi government took power.

He recalled the time when terrorist attacks on civilians were a daily occurrence, particularly during religious festivals.

"Previously, the central government used to maintain silence, fearing political backlash. But under PM Modi, we adopted a 'Zero Tolerance' policy toward terrorism," Amit Shah said.

He pointed to the surgical strikes and airstrikes, carried out shortly after the Pulwama attack in 2019, as examples of India's newfound assertiveness in countering terrorism.

Amit Shah further elaborated on removal of Article 370.

"I thank our ancestors for making Article 370 temporary, but the opposition refused to accept the need for change. On August 5, 2019, PM Modi's government took the bold step of removing it. No longer was there a fear of losing the vote bank. We brought full integration of Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of India, ensuring all laws applied to the region," Amit Shah explained.

He also pointed to the reopening of cinema halls in Jammu and Kashmir, the celebration of major festivals like Diwali and Krishna Janmashtami in peace, and the successful hosting of G20 leaders in the region as signs of the positive transformation in the Union Territory.

"These changes would have been unimaginable in the past, but today, Jammu and Kashmir is thriving in peace," he said.

"The rate of terrorist attacks has significantly decreased. We also took strict action against the local networks with links to terrorists, ensuring that the threat was eradicated from within the system as well," Amit Shah added.

He also informed that more than 40,000 government jobs and 1.51 lakh self-employment opportunities were created in Jammu and Kashmir from 2019 to 2024. He also highlighted the role of skilling clubs in boosting employment in the region.

"Jammu and Kashmir has attracted investments worth Rs 12,000 crore on the ground, thanks to an appealing industrial policy. Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 1.1 lakh crore have been signed," he added.

