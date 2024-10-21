6 Construction Workers, Doctor Killed In "Dastardly" Terror Attack In Jammu And Kashmir

The area has been cordoned off by the army and police. (Representational)

Six construction workers and a doctor were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district last night. The terrorists opened fire on a camp housing workers of a private company, who were building a tunnel.

The area has been cordoned off by the army and police and a hunt is on to find the terrorists.

Both locals and non-locals were present at the campsite and at least two terrorists opened gunfire.

The victims were identified as Dr Shahnawaz, a resident of Nayidgam Kashmir's Budgam, Gurmeet Singh from Punjab's Gurdaspur, Mohammad Haneef, Faheem Nasir, a safety manager, and Kaleem, were from Bihar, Anil Kumar Shukla, a mechanical manager from Madhya Pradesh, and Shashi Abrol, a designer from Jammu.

The attackers left behind an INSAS rifle. Also, two vehicles of the company were burnt in the incident. Police have stopped media from reaching the site of the attack. Journalists were not allowed to move beyond Manigam, 50 km from the attack site because of the ongoing search operation, the police said.

Newly-elected Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah called it a "dastardly and cowardly attack on non-local labourers". Mr Abdullah said, "These people were working on a key infrastructure project in the area. 2 have been killed and 2-3 more have been injured in this militant attack. I strongly condemn this attack on unarmed innocent people and send my condolences to their loved ones."

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha, said "Full freedom has been given to the police, army, and security forces" and he "assured the people that those behind this despicable act will not go unpunished."

Union minister Nitin Gadkari has condemned the "horrific" terror attack. In a post on X, the minister said the "innocent labourers" were engaged in a vital infrastructure project.

"I strongly condemn the horrific terror attack on innocent labourers in Gagangir, Sonamarg, Jammu & Kashmir, who were engaged in a vital infrastructure project," Mr Gadkari's post read.

"Acts like killing innocent civilians and spreading violence and terror among the general public are crimes against humanity. The whole country is united against this," Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said.

On Friday last week, the body of a labourer from Bihar was found in the Union Territory's Shopian district with bullet injuries.

"He got a phone call while we were harvesting corn. He told us that he was going somewhere. When he did not return for some time, we went to look for him. We called his number which kept ringing, but there was no answer. Then we found his body," a man who worked with him said.

The targeted killing from yesterday is one of the deadliest in recent times. The attack took place a few days after a government was sworn-in in the Union Territory. Omar Abdullah's National Conference, which allied with Congress, won a majority and formed a government. Elections were held for the first time since 2014 and were significant after the removal of Article 370.