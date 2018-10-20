Jammu And Kashmir Local Polls: BJP Fails To Win A Single Seat In Ladakh

Out of the total 26 wards in Ladakh, the Congress bagged all the 13 seats in Leh

The BJP failed to open its account in Jammu and Kashmir's Ladakh region in the urban local body elections held earlier this month.

Out of the total 26 wards in this region, the Congress bagged all the 13 seats in Leh municipal committee. It also won five wards in neighbouring Kargil district, election officials said in Srinagar.

Six seats in the region have gone to independent candidates, while the result of two seats are still awaited, they said.

The Ladakh Lok Sabha constituency is represented by BJP's Thupstan Chhewang, but the Congress had won three of the four assembly segments in the parliamentary constituency in the state polls held in 2014. The other assembly segment is represented by an independent MLA.

In the 208 wards that went to polls in Kashmir division in the four-phased elections earlier this month, the Congress has won 70 wards so far followed by 53 wards by independents. The BJP has managed to win only 21 seats, while the Janata Dal (United) bagged one seat, the officials added.

