Jammu And Kashmir Municipal Polls LIVE: Counting Under Way Amid Heavy Security

Visuals from a counting centre in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday.

The counting of votes for the recently concluded municipal polls began in Jammu and Kashmir this morning. Counting of votes started at 8 am, and all the results will be declared later in the day, election officials said.

A total of 3,372 nominations were filed for 1,145 wards and the voting was held on October 8, 10, 13 and 16.

Here are the live updates of the Jammu And Kashmir municipal election counting day: