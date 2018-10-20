Jammu And Kashmir Municipal Polls LIVE: Counting Under Way Amid Heavy Security

Srinagar:
The counting of votes for the recently concluded municipal polls began in Jammu and Kashmir this morning. Counting of votes started at 8 am, and all the results will be declared later in the day, election officials said.
A total of 3,372 nominations were filed for 1,145 wards and the voting was held on October 8, 10, 13 and 16.
Here are the live updates of the Jammu And Kashmir municipal election counting day:
Visuals from a counting centre in Doda.
Counting of votes for 52 civic bodies to be held across Jammu and Kashmir today; Visuals from a counting centre in Doda. #JammuAndKashmirpic.twitter.com/RjVoBTlWbT- ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2018
Municipal elections, which took place in the state after 13 years, were held in four phases. It covered 79 municipal bodies with an electorate of about 17 lakh voters.
The Valley witnessed a poor voter turnout while Jammu and Ladakh recorded robust polling.
For the Srinagar municipal corporation, the counting is being held at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar and for the Jammu municipal corporation, it is being held at the Polytechnic Institute near Bikram Chowk.
For other districts of the state, counting is being held at the respective district headquarters.
No more content
Comments