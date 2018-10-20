Jammu And Kashmir Municipal Polls LIVE: Counting Under Way Amid Heavy Security

The fate of over 3,000 candidates will be decided in Jammu And Kashmir urban local body polls by the end of the day.

All India | Edited by | Updated: October 20, 2018 10:18 IST
Jammu And Kashmir Municipal Polls LIVE: Counting Under Way Amid Heavy Security

Visuals from a counting centre in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday.

Srinagar: 

The counting of votes for the recently concluded municipal polls began in Jammu and Kashmir this morning. Counting of votes started at 8 am, and all the results will be declared later in the day, election officials said.

A total of 3,372 nominations were filed for 1,145 wards and the voting was held on October 8, 10, 13 and 16.

Here are the live updates of the Jammu And Kashmir municipal election counting day:


Oct 20, 2018
10:18 (IST)
Visuals from a counting centre in Doda.


Oct 20, 2018
10:10 (IST)
Municipal elections, which took place in the state after 13 years, were held in four phases. It covered 79 municipal bodies with an electorate of about 17 lakh voters. 

The Valley witnessed a poor voter turnout while Jammu and Ladakh recorded robust polling.
Oct 20, 2018
10:09 (IST)
For the Srinagar municipal corporation, the counting is being held at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar and for the Jammu municipal corporation, it is being held at the Polytechnic Institute near Bikram Chowk. 

For other districts of the state, counting is being held at the respective district headquarters.
