2 Jammu And Kashmir Government Employees Sacked For Alleged Terror Links

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday terminated two government employees from service for their alleged terror links, officials said.

The fired employees have been identified as Abdul Rehman Naika who worked as a pharmacist in the health department, and Zahir Abbas, a teacher in the school education department, they added.

Mr Sinha invoked Article 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution to terminate the two employees after a probe by the law enforcement and intelligence agencies "clearly established their terror links", officials said.

The LG has ordered termination of several government employees over the past few years under the same provision.

Naika, a resident of Devsar in Kulgam district, was appointed as a medical assistant in 1992.

"His links with Hizbul Mujahideen was unearthed after the police launched a probe into the killing of Ghulam Hassan Lone, a staunch nationalist in Devsar whose three sons are serving in security forces.

"Lone was killed by terrorists in August 2021. The probe revealed that Naika was one of the plotters of killing aimed at creating a state of fear and insecurity among the patriotic people," officials said.

The investigation revealed that Naika played a key role in nourishing, strengthening and proliferating a conducive ecosystem for secessionism and terrorism, not only in Kulgam, but also in the neighbouring Shopian and Anantnag districts, they added.

After Lone's murder, the police tracked the footprints of the overground workers (OGWs) providing logistical support to the terrorists, they said.

Naika and his associates were nabbed with hand grenades and AK 47 ammunition. During interrogation, he confessed to have received direction from his handlers in Pakistan to carry out a terrorist attack in Kulgam by lobbing grenades on security forces and political persons, officials said.

"He also admitted that as an OGW, his job was to conduct reconnaissance of targets. In the killing of Lone, Naika and his associates kept a watch on his movement and on the day of the murder, he mounted surveillance in the area to provide a safe passage to the attackers," they added.

During investigation, "his role as an Hizbul Mujahideen aide facilitating attacks on police personnel was also unearthed", officials said.

"Naika was a rabid OGW and a hardcore terror associate for various outfits, in particular the Hizbul Mujahideen, and used his privilege as a government employee to target people, police and political leaders," they said.

The second employee to face action -- Abbas -- is a resident of Badhat Saroor area in Kishtwar district.

"A graduate from Aligarh Muslim University, Abbas was posted as a teacher at the government high school in Bugrana in 2012. He was arrested in September 2020 for harbouring three active Hizbul terrorists in Kishtwar. He is currently lodged at the Kot Bhalwal prison," officials said.

During investigations into terror activities in Kishtwar, Abbas' role as a hardcore OGW came to light.

"After his arrest, Abbas gave inputs of hideouts where arms and ammunition were stored, besides identifying two OGWs -- Gulzar Ahmad and Mohammad Hanief," they said.

Abbas was also providing critical information about force movements to his handlers in Pakistan, they added.

"He also helped terrorists on the ground with food, shelter, and arms besides enabling them to evade arrest and plan attacks. His presence in a school where he had the potential to influence, indoctrinate and radicalise students fundamentally contradicts the principles of education and poses a direct threat to the stability and security of the nation.

"Even today, discreetly obtained intelligence inputs suggest that Abbas continues to indulge in radical activities while in jail," the officials said.

The two cases are "clear examples of Pakistan's ISI and Pakistan-based terror outfits infiltrating the system". They also reveal these outfits' sinister strategy to sustain terror activities and secure finances from Indian exchequer while subverting the system from within, they said.

The officials added that during a recent security review meeting, the LG vowed to wipe out terrorists, their supporters and those aiding and abetting them from within the system.

