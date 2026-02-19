Labelling Kashmiri Pandits Exodus Propaganda Akin To Genocide: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha

Criticising alleged efforts to reframe the narrative around Kashmiri Pandits' exodus, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has said labelling the genocide of members of the community as propaganda is "akin to perpetuating another genocide".

Speaking during the release of AK Kaul's book 'The Nativity Regained' on Thursday, Sinha emphasised that those responsible for the trauma inflicted on Kashmiri Pandits, thousands of whom were forced to leave the Valley in 1990, will be neither forgotten nor forgiven.

He noted progress since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, including initiatives to help Pandits reclaim their land. "Many have already regained their properties, and efforts are underway to ensure their safe return," he said.

Guns, Sinha said, will no longer be allowed to dictate what happens in the region. "Those who work against the nation's interests will not be spared; showing mercy to them would be a grave injustice," he warned.

The Lieutenant Governor noted a shift in perception among Kashmir's new generations, who recognise Pakistan's manipulation.

"Kashmiris have realised how Pakistan brainwashed their youth, radicalised them, and armed them to kill their own people," he added.

On the fight against terrorism in the Valley, Sinha stressed that the police and security forces have made a long chain of sacrifices. "We target terrorists, and those who exploited the system are being ousted," he said.