"Instructions From Pak" Dig Sparks Omar Abdullah-Ram Madhav Twitter Fight

Ram Madhav had alleged that National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party had come together to stake claim to power on instructions from Pakistan.

All India | Edited by | Updated: November 22, 2018 12:58 IST
Ram Madhav said he wasn't questioning Omar Abdullah's patriotism and didn't mean to "offend" him.

New Delhi/Srinagar: 

Jammu and Kashmir politician Omar Abdullah today objected fiercely to BJP leader Ram Madhav suggesting in a tweet that he had tied up with rival Mehbooba Mufti to form a government on "instructions from across the border". Ram Madhav's conciliatory tweet, complete with a smiley, didn't placate the former chief minister.

Ram Madhav had alleged that Omar Abdullah's National Conference and Mehbooba Mufti's Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had come together to stake claim to power last evening on instructions from Pakistan. The BJP leader was justifying Governor Satya Pal Malik's decision to dissolve the Jammu and Kashmir assembly after two alliances staked claim to form government.

"PDP and NC boycotted local body polls last month because they had instructions from across the border. Probably they had fresh instructions from across the border to come together and form government. What they did prompted the governor to look into the whole issue," Mr Madhav told news agency ANI.

In a tweet, Omar Abdullah dared the BJP leader to prove his allegation, saying agencies like the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), National Investigation Agency and Intelligence Bureau were at his disposal.

Ram Madhav's response was to clarify that he wasn't questioning Mr Abdullah's patriotism and didn't mean to "offend" him.

A furious Mr Abdullah replied that "misplaced attempts at humour won't work". Place the evidence, he said, calling it an "open challenge to you and your government".

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik's decision to dissolve the assembly has been questioned by opposition parties who have alleged that he acted after consulting with the ruling BJP at the centre.

Mr Malik announced his decision shortly after Mehbooba Mufti wrote to him that she wanted to stake claim to power with support from Omar Abdullah and the Congress. After Ms Mufti's letter came another claim from Sajad Lone, who said he had the support of the BJP and 18 more lawmakers.

Ram MadhavOmar AbdullahJammu and Kashmir

