'Prove It': Omar Abdullah After J&K Governor Alleges Money Changed Hands

Omar Abdullah, who had agreed to support rival Mehbooba Mufti in forming government in Jammu and Kashmir, criticised the governor for citing horse-trading of lawmakers while dissolving the state assembly.

The governor must explain his allegation that money changed hands, said the National Conference leader.

"Justice has not been done to us. The allegation that money was used, MLAs were bought, horse-trading was done, the governor himself has written this. This he must explain to the people of the state. Please show what evidence you have, who has used money, and where it is," Mr Abdullah told reporters.

He also justified his move to partner with Mehbooba Mufti, saying he took the decision, knowing it would cost his party politically, for the sake of Jammu and Kashmir.

"We were asked for a letter of support by PDP, but I said I can only take a decision after consulting my party, so we told them that we would need a day or two to get that organized," said the former chief minister.

He also said he had refused the offer to be Chief Minister of the alliance.

"We made the sincerest effort. As for elections, I don't think us fighting elections together will benefit the people of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Governor Satya Pal Malik yesterday dissolved the assembly shortly after claims to form government from Mehbooba Mufti and Sajad Lone, who was supported by the BJP.