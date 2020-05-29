Jammu And Kashmir Hikes Tax On Petrol By Rs 2 Per Litre, Diesel By Rs 1 From June 1

Himachal Pradesh also hiked fuel rates effective from June 1 (Representational)

The Jammu & Kashmir government on Friday increased the tax on petrol and diesel by Rs 2 per litre and Re 1 per litre, respectively, an official spokesperson said.

The revised rates will be effective from June 1, 2020, the spokesperson added.

The tax increase on petrol and diesel in J&K follows a similar move by the neighbouring states of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi last month, he said.

Himachal Pradesh has also raised rates on the sale of diesel and petrol effective from June 1.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)