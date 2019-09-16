Jammu And Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Meets PM Modi

Satya Pal Malik reportedly apprised PM Modi about the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today and is believed to have briefed him about the security situation in the state.

Normal life continued to be affected in the Kashmir Valley for the 43rd consecutive day.

"Shri Satya Pal Malik, the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir called on PM @narendramodi," the prime minister's office tweeted.

Mr Malik apprised PM Modi about the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir, sources said.

On August 5, the central government had announced the abrogation of the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into Union territories.

The two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh will come into existence on October 31.

While security forces have eased restrictions in many parts of the Valley, normal life continues to be affected as business establishments remain shut and only a few vehicles plied on the roads.

