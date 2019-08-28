J&K Governor Not Involved In Detention Or Release Of Anyone: Raj Bhavan

"The Governor, J&K, is not involved in the detention or release of any person": Raj Bhavan

Asserting that Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has had no communication with Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, the Raj Bhavan said on Tuesday that he is not involved in the detention or release of any person and such decisions are taken by the local police administration.

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti were put under house arrest following the Centre's move to abrogate special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

"A news item has appeared stating that the Governor has told the ex-chief ministers (Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti) who are presently under detention, that they would be shifted to their residences provided they do not make any statements in the Valley against abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state," a Raj Bhavan spokesman said in a statement in Srinagar.

He said it is clarified that the news item is completely "false and baseless".

"The Governor, J&K, is not involved in the detention or release of any person and such decisions are taken by the local police administration. The Governor has had no communication with these leaders," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the Raj Bhavan condemns the spreading of such "incorrect and unverified" news.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.