Covid Positive Farooq Abdullah Discharged From Hospital

Veteran politician and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah was on Wednesday discharged from a Srinagar hospital, where he was admitted last week as a precautionary measure after testing positive for COVID-19, officials said.

Mr Abdullah, a former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, was discharged as doctors were of the opinion that he could recover at home since all his parameters were fine, they said.

The NC president will, however, continue to remain in self-isolation at his residence for some time, the officials added.

"Five days after being admitted to SKIMS, Srinagar with COVID my father was discharged this evening. He will continue the rest of his recovery and recuperation at home. My father and the entire family are indebted and deeply grateful to the doctors, nursing staff & others at the institute," his son and NC vice-president Omar Abdullah wrote on twitter.

"My father has been instructed by his doctors to focus on his recovery & for the time being will not be allowed visitors. He looks forward to completing his recovery so he can resume a full schedule of work," Omar Abdullah said in another tweet.

The 85-year-old NC president tested positive for COVID-19 on March 30. He was kept in home-isolation initially, but doctors on Saturday decided to shift him to a hospital for better medical care.

Several leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wished him a speedy recovery.

Farooq Abdullah received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on March 2.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had visited the SKIMS Hospital on Sunday to enquire about his health from Omar Abdullah.

"In Srinagar, I met Omar Abdullah at SKIMS Hospital, Soura. Enquired about Farooq Sahab's health and instructed the doctors to provide best treatment. I pray for his long and healthy life," the L-G''s office had tweeted.

The L-G had also offered to shift the senior Abdullah to another facility or hospital for better monitoring and care.

Omar Abdullah expressed his gratitude to Sinha for inquiring after his father's health, and said the NC president was getting the best possible care at the facility.

"Thank you for your visit to enquire after my father @manojsinha_ ji. We are grateful for the offer to shift my father, the doctors & other medical staff at SKIMS Srinagar are amongst the best anywhere and my father is getting the best possible care," he had written on Twitter.