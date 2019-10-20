'Somebody Working Behind The Scenes' To Disrupt Peace In J&K: Army Chief Bipin Rawat

The army on Sunday destroyed three terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (File)

Army Chief Bipin Rawat on Sunday said that there have been attempts of disrupting peace in Jammu and Kashmir from somebody "working behind the scene" at the instance of terrorists. He said there have been intelligence inputs of terrorists infiltrating from across the border since the centre scrapped special status to the state.

"Gradually, things are returning to normal in the Valley, but obviously somebody is working behind the scenes, at the behest of terrorists and agencies, some within and some outside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere," General Rawat was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

"Ever since the abrogation of special provisions (for Jammu and Kashmir), we are getting repeated inputs about infiltration by terrorists from across the border," he added.

The army on Sunday destroyed three terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after Pakistan Army fired on Indian positions to infiltrate terrorists. At least six to 10 Pakistan soldiers and equal number of terrorists were killed in the army's artillery fire, General Rawat said.

"On the basis of the reports that we are getting, 6 to 10 Pakistani soldiers have been killed, three terrorist camps have been destroyed. A similar number of terrorists have also been killed," General Rawat was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The centre had imposed restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir before announcing its decisions in parliament on August 5. Several politicians were arrested or detained by the centre to prevent a backlash. It had also blocked telephonic communication.

The centre says restrictions are being lifted gradually. Last week, it had restored post-paid mobile services.

Earlier this month, at least seven people were injured in Srinagar after a grenade attack by terrorists in a market area. The attack had come days after terrorists had thrown a grenade in south Kashmir's Anantnag, injuring 14.

Two terrorists, including a Pakistani national, last week shot dead a truck driver from Rajasthan in South Kashmir's Shopian.

With inputs from agencies

