2 Villages On India-Pak Border Get Electricity Ending '75-Year Darkness'

Two remote villages along the Line of Control on the Keran Sector in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday were electrified for the first time in 75 years of independence.

Electricity Lights Up Hope: Ends 75-Year Darkness in Remote Villages Along LOC

— Information & PR, J&K (@diprjk) January 3, 2024

"In a historic moment, the residents of Kundiyan and Patroo villages in the Keran area of the Kupwara district experienced the joy of electricity for the first time in 75 years," an official spokesman said.

He said the two 250-KV sub stations, set up under the Samridh Seema Yojna, were inaugurated by Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, V K Bhiduri.

The residents expressed gratitude to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's administration which brought grid connectivity to the once-isolated communities, the spokesman said.

"Cheers and jubilation filled the air as lights illuminated their houses, marking the end of decades-long wait," the spokesman added.

The electrification project was completed in a record two months by the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) Electric Division, Kupwara, he claimed.

