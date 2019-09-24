3 Terrorists Arrested In Jammu And Kashmir's Kishtwar: Police

The hideouts of terrorists were raided during investigation, police said (Representational)

Four cases related to terrorism, including the killings of a BJP leader and an RSS functionary in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district last year, were solved with the arrest of three terrorists affiliated to Hizbul Mujahideen, the police said on Monday.

Nissar Ahmad Sheikh, one of the conspirators, along with Nishad Ahmad and Azad Hussain, all residents of Kishtwar, were arrested for their involvement in the four cases which took place between November last year and September this year, Inspector General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said.

He said two hideouts set up in the house of Sheikh and Hussain, which were used before and after each of the terror act, were raided during the investigation, leading to seizure of some pistols, a rifle and ammunition.

"I would like to send a message that anyone harbouring, sympathizing, transporting or helping terrorists in any form will be dealt with very strictly under the provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act," he said.

The hilly district, which was declared terrorism-free over a decade ago, has witnessed a number of terror strikes and weapon-snatching incidents over the past 10 months.

Terrorists shot dead BJP leader Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit Parihar in Kishtwar town on November 1, 2018.

In another strike, the terrorists snatched the service rifle of the deputy commissioner's Personal Security Officer (PSO) Daleep Kumar on March 8.

They struck again at district hospital on April 9, killing RSS functionary Chanderkant Sharma and his PSO.

Most recently, on September 13, terrorists struck the house of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) district president Sheikh Nasir Hussain at Gourian village in the town and escaped with his PSO's service rifle.

