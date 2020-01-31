Jamia To Pay For Treatment Of Injured Student, Says Vice-Chancellor

We condemn the murderous and brutal act in Jamia, vice-chancellor Najma Akhtar said.

The Jamia Millia Islamia will pay for the treatment of the student who was injured in the Jamia Nagar firing incident on Thursday, vice chancellor Najma Akhtar said.

Tension spiralled in the area on Thursday after a man fired a pistol at a group of anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protesters, injuring Shadab Farooq, before walking away while waving the firearm above his head and shouting "Yeh lo aazadi" amid heavy police presence.

The mass communication student is admitted at AIIMS and Ms Akhtar visited him on Thursday night.

"All of sudden a miscreant emerged from nowhere brandishing his pistol amid his provoking slogans. Sadly enough, he opened indiscriminate fire on you, injuring Shadab Farooq."

"We condemn this murderous and brutal act. I also condemn the silence of the police who stood just at a stone's throw from the miscreant. It speaks volumes about them and has shook our faith in Delhi police," Ms Akhtar said.

If the miscreant had been arrested by the police on time, this deplorable incident could have been averted, she said.

"The students acted very sensibly and resisted the natural urge of reaction and retaliation. The students' wise act on the day of the martyrdom of Gandhiji is a great and reverent homage to him and to his stupendous moral courage," Ms Akhtar said.