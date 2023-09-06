Jamia Millia Islamia School Teacher Suspended For Collecting Funds For Turkey Earthquake

Action was taken against teacher as fundraising was done without approval, the press release said.

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has suspended Middle School Physical Education teacher, Haris ul Haq, for his alleged association in fundraising from the students of the school for the earthquake-affected people of Turkey, a press release from the university's Public Relations Office said on Tuesday.

The fundraising was done without approval or prior permission of the competent authority in violation of the Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, it stated.

A police complaint dated July 31 was filed against Haris ul Haq by the university at Jamia Nagar Police Station for cheating, criminal breach of trust and criminal misappropriation. In the complaint, it was alleged that Haris ul Haq siphoned off Rs 1.40 lakh in the garb of collecting money by misrepresenting for affected people of Turkey Earthquake.

It was also alleged that the money was collected by deceiving the students under a false pretext and the entire money had been siphoned off for personal gains.

The matter was placed before the Executive Council (EC) of the university in its meeting held on August 4. The EC vide resolution number 11 has resolved that disciplinary action may be initiated against Haris ul Haq as per rules, the release stated.

The EC also asked the University to take appropriate action for recovery of money or funds and pursue criminal complaint as per provisions of law.

It is also stated that there have been several complaints of misbehaviour, negligent attitude towards duty and insubordination against Haris ul Haq. He was earlier suspended in 2010 for misconduct, the press release stated.

