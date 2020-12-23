Jallikattu Gets Green Light In Tamil Nadu, But With Restrictions

As per the directive, the number of bull tamers can not be more than 150 at an event and COVID-19 negative certificates have been made mandatory.

The number of spectators has also been restricted to 50 per cent of the gathering. (Representational)

Tamil Nadu:

Tamil Nadu government has granted permission to hold traditional bull-taming sport Jallikattu with certain restrictions.

The number of spectators has also been restricted to 50 per cent of the gathering.

The Supreme Court (SC) in 2014 banned ''Jallikattu'' after a plea was filed by the Animal Welfare Board of India and the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) but the state government insisted that Jallikattu was a crucial part of its culture and identity. The ban was later lifted in January 2017 with an amendment to the law after massive protests in Chennai.

